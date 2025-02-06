Update on the work in progress in Poissy

2025 marks a new stage in the progress of the work on the extension of the T13.

In addition to the continuation of concession work, this first quarter also marks the start of several preparatory projects within Poissy. Several districts are affected by this work: the La Bruyère district and the city centre on the one hand and the Saint-Exupéry district on the other.

On the side of Rue de La Bruyère, Avenue de Versailles and Boulevard Gambetta, changes to car traffic are being implemented as the work progresses. Since the end of 2024, only local residents have been able to use the portion of Rue de La Bruyère located between Avenue de Versailles and Avenue Fernand Lefebvre. The top of Boulevard Gambetta is a one-way street until spring, due to work on the sewerage networks of the Grand Paris Seine et Oise Urban Community.

In the Saint-Exupéry district, Rue Saint-Sébastien is closed to car traffic until the end of the work on the sewerage networks this summer. From Rue Adrienne Bolland, vehicles must take Rue Saint-Exupéry.

We assure you of our desire to reduce disruption to the life of your neighborhood as much as possible and thank you for your understanding.