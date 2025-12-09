Participatory afforestation on the island of Devant with the children of the Charles Péguy school in Poissy

This Thursday, December 4, the island of Devant welcomed a class of the Charles Péguy school in Poissy for a participatory reforestation action.

During this outing, the children planted 90 shrubs : blackthorn, hawthorn, hazelnut, viburnum, privet, dogwood, European spindle, dog rose, rowan and black elderberry!

Guided by the Île-de-France Mobilités teams and a landscape gardener, they contributed at their own level to designing the project's environmental compensation zone.