Discover the map book for the extension of the T13 Tram!
Published on
Would you like to better understand the route of the future extension of the T13 Tram and what it will change for your daily travel?
The plan book is here to help you!
Thanks to this document, you will see concretely how the new section will connect to the existing line between Saint-Cyr and Saint-Germain-en-Laye, in particular at the fork created in Lisière-Pereire.
You will find all the key information to project yourself into the future of your line:
- details of the new stations: location, accessibility, design and connections with other modes of transport;
- the integration of the tramway into your environment: precise route, urban and landscape integration;
- new mobility around the line: cycle paths, car parking and bicycle equipment (hoops, shelters);
- technical infrastructure: location of technical buildings, retaining walls, safety barriers and noise barriers;
- landscaping: tree planting, greening and living environment;
- image perspectives to better visualize future developments;
- Details of the environmental compensation carried out in the surrounding area:
- the planning of operations;
- the various actors who build and finance the project.
A clear and complete tool to better understand, anticipate... and take ownership of this mobility project!
Consult the plan book