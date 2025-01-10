Forest of Saint-Germain-en-Laye – Achères: start of operations

This first quarter of 2025 marks the start of preparatory work to allow the construction of the extension of the T13 Tram on the old Grande Ceinture, at the level of the "Saut de Mouton" structure which spans the RER tracks in the forest, near the Chêne Feuillu district of Achères.

Several operations such as the installation of a living quarters, the development of site accesses, land clearing and brush clearing will thus start.

These could cause slowdowns in your area as well as some traffic changes. The interventions will take place during the week during the day, but also occasionally at night (so as not to disrupt nearby rail traffic) and some weekends from April. We will soon publish a full schedule of these interventions.

For more information, see the full work info below.