Romain, your local agent, has arrived!

As part of the extension of the T13 Tram, your new local referent, Romain, is now at your disposal to facilitate communication between local residents, companies, shopkeepers, local authorities and project owners.

Its mission: to inform you on a daily basis of the progress of the work, the potential impacts and the characteristics of the project. Romain is also there to collect your questions, concerns or suggestions and send them directly to the project owners in order to provide an answer.

You can contact him directly on 06 02 04 86 68. Its permanences will be regularly announced on the project's website, as well as on the dedicated Facebook page and WhatsApp channel.

Romain will also be present in the field, available from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m . to answer your questions and accompany you throughout the project.

Do not hesitate to contact him!