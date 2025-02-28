Start of the redevelopment of the "Saut-de-Mouton" bridge in the Chêne Feuillu d'Achères sector

Work on the redevelopment of the bridge of the former major railway belt, also known as the "Saut-de-Mouton", has begun. It is located in the forest of Saint-Germain-en-Laye, on the edge of the Chêne Feuillu district of Achères. This strategic structure is being redeveloped to allow the T13 tram to span the national rail network, thus improving the fluidity of the transport network.

A multi-stage project

The work schedule is organized as follows:

February - May 2025: Construction of the new foundations.

May 2025: Withdrawal of old structures.

May - August 2025: Assembly and installation of the new structure.

September 2025: Finishing work.

Night-time and weekend interventions

In order to limit the impact on rail traffic of the lines running under this bridge, certain works will have to be carried out at night and at weekends:

Night work: from February to the end of April 2025, between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Work on certain weekends: during the day and at night (from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.) for certain weekends from May to July 2025. To find out exactly which weekends are concerned, we invite you to read the work information below.

We are doing everything we can to minimise the nuisance and ensure the smooth running of this project, which is essential for the future of the T13 Tram. Thank you for your understanding.

To find out more about these operations, you can consult the work information.