Start of the renewal of the railway line of the great ring road in the forest of Saint-Germain-en-Laye

In mid-October 2024, the first works on the extension of the T13 tram to Poissy and Achères will begin. First of all, it is the renewal of the railway tracks of the great ring road in the forest of Saint-Germain-en-Laye that will take place. To get to the work zone, construction vehicles will use the access on Winchester Avenue, in front of the Bose building. Until February, vehicles leaving the site will take the rue de Noailles to join the RN 184.

A meeting for the inhabitants of the Winchester district

In order to inform the residents of the Winchester district about the organisation of this work, an information meeting will take place on Wednesday 2 October at 7 pm at the Quai des Possibles (former Lisière Pereire station in Saint-Germain-en-Laye), an opportunity for SNCF Réseau and Île-de-France Mobilités, the project owners, to come and present and discuss:

the extension of the T13 tram to Achères,

the work that will take place in the forest of Saint-Germain-en-Laye,

the use of this site access but also the measures put in place for the inhabitants of the district.

To find out more, you can consult, in the media library, the works info / the invitation flyer to the information meeting.