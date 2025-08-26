Demolition of the pillar of the old bridge at the entrance to Poissy

After the demolition of the bridge, the teams rearrange the space freed up in preparation for the start of the

Tramway development work, early 2026. The last pillar of the old bridge, located on the left side of Avenue de Versailles as it descends towards the city centre, will be removed from 1 to 15 September, then earthworks will continue in this area until the beginning of October.

Careful

The traffic lanes on the avenue are redesigned and the sidewalk on the west side is neutralized until the end of the work. During the demolition of the pillar, noise and vibration pollution may occur from time to time, only during the day.