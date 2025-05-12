Removal of the bridge over Avenue Lefebvre in Poissy
This is the first major operation in the development of the extension of the T13 tram!
As the old Great Railway Ring is no longer in use in Poissy, the rail bridges that supported it will be removed.
The first bridge to be removed from May 29 to June 1 is located over Fernand Lefebvre Avenue.
The purpose of this withdrawal is to:
* To open up the perspective on Avenue Fernand Lefebvre
* To develop a small car park for the maintenance of the tram in the forest
* Save on the maintenance of a structure that has become obsolete
It is a solution that is both more economical and more harmonious for the urban environment.
The project will take place in three stages:
Step 1 – Site Preparation
From 12 to 29 May 2025
Alternating traffic will be set up at the bridge, regulated by construction lights and the presence of a traffic officer.
Step 2 – Bridge Removal
From 29 May to 1 June 2025 (Ascension weekend)
Avenue Fernand Lefebvre will be closed to traffic only at the bridge during this operation. Please respect the safety instructions posted in the area.
- Thursday, May 29, from 10 a.m., the bridge will be removed
- On Friday 30 and Saturday 31 May, the pillars of the bridge will be removed
- On Sunday 1 June, the finishing work will take place
This work will have noise impacts at the following times:
- Thursday, May 29: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Friday 30 and Saturday 31 May: from 6 am to 10 pm
- Sunday 1 June: from 9 am to 6 pm
We are doing our best to reduce these nuisances as much as possible and we apologize for the inconvenience caused
Step 3 – Finishing work
June 2 to 14, 2025
Alternating traffic could be restored depending on the progress of the work. If the operations end earlier, the alternation will be lifted accordingly. Traffic will continue to be regulated by traffic lights and by an agent if necessary.
Everything is being done to limit the nuisance and guarantee the smooth running of this essential construction site for the arrival of the T13 tram in Poissy.
