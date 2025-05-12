Removal of the bridge over Avenue Lefebvre in Poissy

This is the first major operation in the development of the extension of the T13 tram!

As the old Great Railway Ring is no longer in use in Poissy, the rail bridges that supported it will be removed.

The first bridge to be removed from May 29 to June 1 is located over Fernand Lefebvre Avenue.

The purpose of this withdrawal is to:

* To open up the perspective on Avenue Fernand Lefebvre

* To develop a small car park for the maintenance of the tram in the forest

* Save on the maintenance of a structure that has become obsolete

It is a solution that is both more economical and more harmonious for the urban environment.