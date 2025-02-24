Diversion of bus lines in the La Bruyère district

As part of the preparatory work for the extension of the T13 Tram, part of Rue de La Bruyère is closed to traffic. Bus line 5 is therefore diverted and an alternative route is set up to reach Poissy station. At the public meeting held in the district, we heard the problem of informing users living in the district. You will find below the elements allowing you to refer to the bus lines in the area.

New route for line 5

To bypass Rue de La Bruyère and Boulevard Gambetta, where the work is taking place, line 5 has been reorganised to ensure a smoother journey to the Poissy RER station, which becomes its terminus.

A new Boulevard Rose stop has been set up to serve the La Bruyère district. It is located just 130 metres from the old La Bruyère stop, which can be reached via the pedestrian tunnel. All the stops on Avenue du Maréchal Foch and the La Forêt district are maintained, except for the Rue de la Marne stop, which is no longer served.

Possible matches

Line 5 allows a connection with line 1 (Carrières-sous-Poissy ↔, Saint-Germain-en-Laye) and all the lines that serve the station. The Foch Justice stop on line 5 is located 600 metres from the Fernand Lefebvre stop on line 1.

Reinforcement of line 1

To improve service to the district during the works, line 1 has been reinforced during peak hours, with a bus every 4 to 8 minutes.