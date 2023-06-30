Extension of the T13, a new step taken!

The project is moving forward

Project-level studies are continuing. The upcoming submission of the Environmental Authorization file will be followed by the holding of a public environmental inquiry in the spring of 2024.

At the same time, concession work to divert the networks (water, electricity, telecommunications, etc.) located under the tracks of the future T13 tram-train began in 2021. This step is an essential prerequisite for the preparatory work (2024-2025) as well as the infrastructure works that will begin in 2025. The creation of tramway tracks and stations, as well as urban and landscaping will take place until the end of 2027. This will be followed by a period of testing and dry running before it is put into service.

Connecting the north to the south of the Yvelines

The extension of the line will eventually make it possible to connect Saint-Cyr-L'École and Achères, via Poissy, in about 40 minutes. Key places in the Yvelines region will be linked by the extension of the T13 tram, without having to transit through Paris.

The network of transport will then be improved, thanks to efficient connections with the rail network (RER A and E, Lines L, N and U of the Transilien)

The T13 tram now runs every 10 minutes during rush hour between Saint-Cyr and Saint-Germain-en-Laye (winter offer). When the line extended to Achères is put into service, this frequency will be doubled on the common section.