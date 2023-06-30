Extension of the T13, a new step taken!
The Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités has just approved the Preliminary Project (AVP) for the extension of the T13 from Saint-Germain to Achères. After the declaration of public utility in 2018 and the AVP in 2021, this vote marks an important step towards the realization of the project.
It should be remembered that the objective of the pre-project stage (AVP) is to size the project in its broad outlines in order to decide on a final program and an overall estimated cost. The Amending AVP, on the other hand, fed by the Project studies (detailed studies), aims to approve an optimized program and cost.
An optimised programme
The project studies are based on an optimised programme, integrating savings avenues, such as the extension of the single track in the Saint-Germain forest, the insertion of the Achères RER terminus to the west of the railway tracks, or the decommissioning of 4.3 km of the former Grande Ceinture ferroviaire. This administrative closure makes it possible to considerably reduce the height and length of the retaining walls at the level of the tramway insertion in Poissy and to demolish two bridges carrying the former Grande Ceinture, thus improving the entrance to the city of Poissy and the landscape and urban integration of the T13 into the Avenue de Versailles. All the optimizations integrated into the Project studies and therefore the Modification AVP represent a saving of €61 million compared to the 2021 AVP.
The project is moving forward
Project-level studies are continuing. The upcoming submission of the Environmental Authorization file will be followed by the holding of a public environmental inquiry in the spring of 2024.
At the same time, concession work to divert the networks (water, electricity, telecommunications, etc.) located under the tracks of the future T13 tram-train began in 2021. This step is an essential prerequisite for the preparatory work (2024-2025) as well as the infrastructure works that will begin in 2025. The creation of tramway tracks and stations, as well as urban and landscaping will take place until the end of 2027. This will be followed by a period of testing and dry running before it is put into service.
Connecting the north to the south of the Yvelines
The extension of the line will eventually make it possible to connect Saint-Cyr-L'École and Achères, via Poissy, in about 40 minutes. Key places in the Yvelines region will be linked by the extension of the T13 tram, without having to transit through Paris.
The network of transport will then be improved, thanks to efficient connections with the rail network (RER A and E, Lines L, N and U of the Transilien)
The T13 tram now runs every 10 minutes during rush hour between Saint-Cyr and Saint-Germain-en-Laye (winter offer). When the line extended to Achères is put into service, this frequency will be doubled on the common section.