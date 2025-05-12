Drilling in progress on the embankment of the old railway line in Poissy

From May to September 2025, drilling work is being carried out by SNCF Réseau on the railway embankment located between Avenue Fernand Lefebvre, Rue des Capucines, Impasse Hervieux and the beginning of the forest of Saint-Germain-en-Laye.

These operations aim to create several boreholes necessary to fill in the underground quarries located under the future tramway track. This step is essential to ensure soil stability.

This work can cause noise pollution during the day. Everything is done to respect the entry and exit times of the nearby school , so as not to disrupt its operation.

As the wells dug can reach a depth of up to 15 meters, access to the site is strictly forbidden for your safety and that of your children. Please respect the signage set up around the area.

To find out more, see the work info here.