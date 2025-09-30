Info Works Avenue de Versailles - October 2025

Preparatory work for the extension of the T13 tram is accelerating! As part of the redevelopment of Avenue de Versailles, new work will be carried out on the avenue between October 2025 and February 2026.

These interventions will include:

The demolition of the east pillar of the old rail bridge .

. The relocation of the retaining wall located in front of the Yvelines / Essonnes residence.

located in front of the Yvelines / Essonnes residence. The demolition and reconstruction of the staircase allowing access to the Grande Ceinture car park.

The work will take place from Monday to Friday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., in compliance with safety and nuisance reduction standards.