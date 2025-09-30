Poissy Centre - Gambetta
Info Works Avenue de Versailles - October 2025
Demolition of the east pier and relocation of a retaining wall
Preparatory work for the extension of the T13 tram is accelerating! As part of the redevelopment of Avenue de Versailles, new work will be carried out on the avenue between October 2025 and February 2026.
These interventions will include:
- The demolition of the east pillar of the old rail bridge.
- The relocation of the retaining wall located in front of the Yvelines / Essonnes residence.
- The demolition and reconstruction of the staircase allowing access to the Grande Ceinture car park.
The work will take place from Monday to Friday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., in compliance with safety and nuisance reduction standards.
Construction of the retaining wall
Also as part of the development of Avenue de Versailles, the wall along the Yvelines-Essonne residence (at the level of the old rail bridge) will be demolished.
- The intervention will include the demolition of the existing wall and the construction of a permanent retaining wall to allow the widening of Avenue de Versailles.
- The work will take place between October 2025 and February 2026 from Monday to Friday, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
In order to limit the impact on daily life:
- Safe pedestrian access will be maintained on the west side of Avenue de Versailles.
- Access to the Babybulle crèche and the basement of the Yvelines-Essonnes residence will be preserved.
- Two-way traffic on the avenue will be maintained throughout the duration of the work.