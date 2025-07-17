Removal of the railway bridge on Avenue de Versailles

From Saturday, August 2 at 6:30 a.m. to Wednesday, August 6 at 6:30 p.m., a portion of Avenue de Versailles, at the intersection with Rue de la Bruyère, will be closed due to the removal of the rail bridge over the avenue.

Indeed, during a punch operation, the bridge will be dismantled block by block.

The main impacts:

The area will be closed to pedestrian, cyclist and motorist traffic.

The diversion via Avenue Fernand Lefebvre will be mandatory for motorists.

Pedestrians will have to travel through the tunnel located between Rue de La Bruyère and Boulevard Rose or via Avenue Fernand Lefebvre.

Some bus stops will not be served.

These operations are likely to cause nuisance, particularly noise, as well as vibrations. We are doing everything we can to limit the impact on your neighbourhood and thank you for your understanding.

To find out more, see the work info below: