Preparatory work in the La Bruyère district of Poissy
Major work will be carried out in 2026 on the old railway embankment located between Avenue Fernand Lefebvre and Impasse Hervieux in Poissy. Ultimately, this sector will be the "transition zone" between train mode in the forest and tramway mode in the city.
The work will take place from the beginning of January to the end of October 2026 and will be carried out by SNCF Réseau. They concern the construction of retaining walls along the future tramway platform, in order to secure and stabilize the land.
The interventions will be organized in several stages:
- In January, the teams will proceed with the earthworks of the various work platforms.
- From the end of January to the end of May, the piles necessary for the structure will be drilled.
- From April to October, the retaining walls will be created and then filled with concrete.
What are the impacts on your daily life?
These operations take place in an area closed to the public. We thank you for not crossing the construction site barriers for your safety.
Some operations, such as the construction of piles (drilling), are likely to cause noise pollution and vibrations during the day.