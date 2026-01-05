Preparatory work in the La Bruyère district of Poissy

Major work will be carried out in 2026 on the old railway embankment located between Avenue Fernand Lefebvre and Impasse Hervieux in Poissy. Ultimately, this sector will be the "transition zone" between train mode in the forest and tramway mode in the city.

The work will take place from the beginning of January to the end of October 2026 and will be carried out by SNCF Réseau. They concern the construction of retaining walls along the future tramway platform, in order to secure and stabilize the land.

The interventions will be organized in several stages: