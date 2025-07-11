The preservation of natural species explained in video
As part of the extension of the T13 tram, Île-de-France Mobilités is actively committed to limiting the environmental impact of the project. The third episode behind the scenes of the project shows us the actions taken to preserve protected species.
On this occasion, Xavier Sanchez, environmental expert at Île-de-France Mobilités, and Mathieu Bony, head of project management for trams and trains in the Ile-de-France region at SNCF réseau, review the measures taken for fauna and flora.
Concrete actions to preserve natural species:
- The application of the ERC method (avoid, reduce, compensate): a rigorous approach aimed at avoiding impacts on natural environments, reducing them when they are unavoidable or compensating for them when they could not be avoided or reduced.
- The reopening of the former Grande Ceinture to accommodate the tram route
- The creation of nesting boxes for birds and bats in the forest of Saint-Germain
- The installation of skimmer pipelines to allow squirrels to cross the access roads to the construction sites without risk.
- The creation of large wildlife passages to allow all species to cross the future tram tracks
- The creation of four new areas favourable to protected species, for fauna and flora, with a focus on the Île-de-Devant in Conflans-Saint Honorine and the developments carried out.