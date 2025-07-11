The preservation of natural species explained in video

As part of the extension of the T13 tram, Île-de-France Mobilités is actively committed to limiting the environmental impact of the project. The third episode behind the scenes of the project shows us the actions taken to preserve protected species.

On this occasion, Xavier Sanchez, environmental expert at Île-de-France Mobilités, and Mathieu Bony, head of project management for trams and trains in the Ile-de-France region at SNCF réseau, review the measures taken for fauna and flora.

Concrete actions to preserve natural species: