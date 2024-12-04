The environmental authorisation has been granted!

After several months of exchanges and consultation, the public environmental inquiry, conducted this summer, allowed everyone to be informed and to share their ideas, remarks and suggestions. During this period, we have taken care to collect the opinions of the inhabitants, to ensure that the project takes into account the expectations and concerns of all. The commission of inquiry analysed the feedback and drew up a detailed report, in which it formulates reasoned conclusions on the entire project. It also gave a favourable opinion on all aspects of the case, which represents a crucial step for the future.

We have also worked to incorporate feasible proposals and suggestions. Several adjustments have been made in order to best adapt this project to the needs of the territory. A big thank you to everyone who took the time to participate in this important phase!

Once the public inquiry was over, it was up to the State services to decide on the follow-up to the project. After an in-depth analysis, the environmental authorisation order was signed on 27 November, thus validating the continuation of the project in compliance with environmental standards.

This authorisation marks a decisive turning point: the first preparatory work can begin at the beginning of 2025. It is a step that concretely launches this project and prepares the ground for the phases to come.