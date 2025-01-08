A look back at the public meeting of the La Bruyère district

© City of Poissy

On November 27, 2024, a public meeting was held in the La Bruyère district of Poissy, bringing together about a hundred residents, representatives of the City and the stakeholders of the T13 extension project. This time of exchange was an opportunity to present in detail the different aspects of the project:

* The route and the stations,

* The planning of the works, overall and at the scale of the district,

* The communication system put in place,

* The conditions of future construction sites .

The presentation was followed by a Q&A session, during which everyone was able to express themselves and obtain information on various topics:

* The future of the embankment adjacent to the bridge that will be demolished between Avenue Lefebvre and Rue de La Bruyère,

* The impact of the project on car traffic.

* The organization of public transport and in particular bus stops,

* The creation of cycle paths,

* And many other themes related to the daily life of the inhabitants.

The detailed minutes of this meeting are now available below and in the media library of the project's website. We invite you to consult it to learn more about the exchanges and the answers provided during and after this meeting.

Thank you to all those present for their active participation, and stay tuned to follow the next news of the T13 project!

A public meeting planned in the Saint-Exupéry district

The next public meeting will take place on January 16, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. at the Saint-Exupéry club in Poissy. It will mainly concern the inhabitants of rue Saint-Sébastien, Clos Saint-Exupéry and rue Adrienne Bolland.