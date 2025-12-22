Video - The removal of the railway bridges in Poissy

A look back at two operations that marked the year 2025: the removal of two old railway bridges from the former Grande Ceinture in Poissy.

The two old railway bridges have been removed to make way for a new development of the district. These large-scale interventions were carried out during two so-called "punch" operations, carried out over a very short period of time in order to limit the impact on local residents, pedestrians and motorists.

In this video, two experts go behind the scenes of this transformation: Annaelle RANCELLI, project manager at Ile-de-France Mobilités and Carolina MEIER-HIRMER, operations manager at SNCF Réseau.