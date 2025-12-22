Tram

Video - The removal of the railway bridges in Poissy

Removal of the Avenue de Versailles rail bridge in August 2025

Behind the scenes of the removal of the old railway bridges in Poissy

A new episode of our behind-the-scenes video series is now online. This fifth part highlights a major step in the project: the removal of the two old rail bridges in Poissy, Avenue Fernand Lefebvre and Avenue de Versailles.

Removal of the Avenue Fernand Lefebvre rail bridge in May 2025

A look back at two operations that marked the year 2025: the removal of two old railway bridges from the former Grande Ceinture in Poissy.

The two old railway bridges have been removed to make way for a new development of the district. These large-scale interventions were carried out during two so-called "punch" operations, carried out over a very short period of time in order to limit the impact on local residents, pedestrians and motorists.

In this video, two experts go behind the scenes of this transformation: Annaelle RANCELLI, project manager at Ile-de-France Mobilités and Carolina MEIER-HIRMER, operations manager at SNCF Réseau.

