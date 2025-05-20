The Tram T13 team meets the inhabitants of Poissy!

Last week, the team for the extension of the T13 tram was mobilised on the ground to meet the inhabitants of Poissy.

Throughout the week, Romain, the project's local agent, held sessions :

Wednesday and Thursday in the Saint-Exupéry and Charles Péguy clubs, to meet the inhabitants in the heart of their neighborhoods,

Friday at the République market, a place of life conducive to spontaneous exchanges.

The purpose of these meetings is to provide information on the progress of the project, to answer questions and to collect comments from local residents.

On Saturday, Romain and the team had a "Tram T13 Extension" stand at the flea market in the Saint-Exupéry district. This friendly and sunny day was punctuated by many exchanges with the inhabitants. Several representatives of Île-de-France Mobilités and SNCF Réseau were on site to provide precise answers to visitors, including on the most technical aspects of the project.

These meetings will continue throughout the life of the project and until it is put into service in order to maintain a regular and local dialogue around the extension of the T13 tram.