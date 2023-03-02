The first concession works have started in Poissy

It was in Poissy, in June 2021, that the first groundbreaking was given. The construction of the T13 tram extension Saint-Germain-en-Laye > Achères begins with the rerouting of the underground water, gas, electricity and telecommunications networks impacted by the creation of the new transmission line. Carried out by the concession companies, this work will continue in Saint-Germain-en-Laye and Achères until mid-2024. Île-de-France Mobilités and SNCF, co-project owners on this project, will then be able to launch the construction of the infrastructure necessary for the T13 tram, for initial tests by 2027.