Concession work is underway - Monthly to two-month schedule
Published on-
Updated on
Concession work is underway. They consist of diverting and improving the water, gas, electricity and telecommunications networks that will be impacted by the construction of the tramway. A two-month monthly schedule is offered to you to anticipate the work and, if necessary, adapt your journeys. At the beginning of 2024, the concession works concern only the city of Poissy.
Avenue Fernand Lefebvre > Place de l'Europe area
In Poissy, in the area from Avenue Lefebvre to Place de l'Europe, via Rue La Bruyère, Avenue de Versailles and Boulevard Gambetta, concession works will take place over the next two months. This will involve several operations:
Synoptic diagram of the works in Poissy between Avenue Fernand Lefebvre and Place de l'Europe.
In March
- Suez will continue its intervention on the even-numbered side of Avenue Fernand Lefebvre.
- Still on this same avenue, the company Enedis will intervene on both sides of the road at the level of the bridge over the railway tracks. This work will begin on March 15.
- Enedis will also carry out work on a small section, in width, on Avenue de Versailles.
- Enedis will also be present on Boulevard Gambetta, between the intersection with Avenue du Maréchal Foch and the intersection with Boulevard Devaux, on the odd side of the road. On this part, a wide portion will also be affected. This work will last one month.
- On the Boulevard de l'Europe, Enedis will also carry out work on two small sections of the road: one during the week of 4 March and the other during the weeks of 11 and 18 March.
Synoptic diagram of the works in Poissy between Avenue Fernand Lefebvre and Place de l'Europe.
In April
- The work started by Enedis on March 15 on Avenue Fernand Lefebvre will continue for three weeks.
- GRDF will work on Rue La Bruyère, between the intersection with Avenue Fernand Lefebvre and the intersection with Avenue de Versailles.
- At the intersection between Avenue de Versailles, Boulevard de Pirmasens, Avenue du Maréchal Foch and Boulevard Gambetta, the Orange company will carry out work that will take place until May.
- The work started by Enedis on Boulevard Gambetta, between the intersection with Avenue du Maréchal Foch and the intersection with Boulevard Devaux, will continue.
- Still on Boulevard Gambetta but between Boulevard Devaux and Boulevard de la Paix, Enedis will operate on the odd side during the week of 29 April.
Rue Saint Sébastien / Rue Adrienne Bolland area
In Poissy, another area of Poissy will be affected by concession works: this is the Poissy area preceding the entry into the forest of the extension of the T13 Tram, the rue Saint Sébastien and rue Adrienne Bolland. Only one intervention will take place in February, March and April. This will be the work carried out by Enedis on a small area that is currently used to park cars.
Synoptic diagram of the works in Poissy between Avenue Fernand Lefebvre and Place de l'Europe.