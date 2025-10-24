Video: the replacement of the Saut de Mouton structure

The old railway bridge, unsuitable for the needs of the future tramway, has been removed to make way for a new structure. This large-scale intervention mobilized many teams to ensure the removal of the existing bridge, the creation of new foundations, the construction of new pillars capable of supporting the future infrastructure and the installation of the new deck. The installation was carried out during a so-called "punch" operation, carried out over a very short period of time in order to limit the impact on rail traffic.

In this video, two experts go behind the scenes of this transformation: Joseph De Longeaux, project manager at EGIS and Jean-François Petit Mossan, works manager at SNCF Réseau.