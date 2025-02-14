Preparatory work continues in Poissy

Preparatory work for the development of the T13 Tram continues in Poissy. Trees and shrubs located on the future tramway track must be cut.

These interventions will take place during the second half of February on:

Avenue de Versailles

Boulevard Gambetta

the Boulevard de l'Europe

These preliminary operations are necessary to free up space before building the future tramway track. They will be marked and secured to allow pedestrians, cyclists and motorists to circulate. We thank you for your vigilance during your travels.

Did you know?

At the end of the work, more than 650 trees will be replanted in urban areas, 30% more than the number of trees removed.