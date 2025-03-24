Live from the construction site

Work continues along the entire route to complete the construction of the T13 Tram extension. The concession works to divert the existing water, electricity, gas and internet networks located under the future tramway platform are continuing, particularly in the city centre of Poissy and in the Saint-Exupéry district.

In addition, preparatory work to prepare the ground for the creation of equipment and infrastructure for the future tramway has begun and is being carried out in several places: