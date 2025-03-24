Live from the construction site
Work continues along the entire route to complete the construction of the T13 Tram extension. The concession works to divert the existing water, electricity, gas and internet networks located under the future tramway platform are continuing, particularly in the city centre of Poissy and in the Saint-Exupéry district.
In addition, preparatory work to prepare the ground for the creation of equipment and infrastructure for the future tramway has begun and is being carried out in several places:
- In the forest of Saint-Germain, at the level of the Mare aux Bœufs, a base camp is being set up. In the coming months, the existing bridge will be demolished and rebuilt to allow a dual use: to facilitate the passage of hikers and golfers while ensuring ecological continuity for the animals of the forest.
- At the level of the former station of the Grande Ceinture de Poissy, the land is currently being prepared to accommodate a base camp, in order to accommodate the teams and facilitate the smooth running of the site.
- The Square Jean-Moulin becomes a temporary storage area and will be the subject of a subsequent redevelopment.
- On Boulevard Gambetta, in addition to the concession works, a building has been demolished and various developments are underway for local residents, including the removal of some fences.
- At the end of Rue Saint-Sébastien, very close to Rue Adrienne Bolland, a base camp has been set up to orchestrate the work in this area. A wall is currently under construction along the Clos Saint-Exupéry to support the railway tracks where the RER A runs.
- In the forest, between Poissy and Achères, the Saut-de-Mouton (bridge spanning the railway tracks) has been completely redeveloped to adapt to the passage of the future tramway.