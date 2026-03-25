Welcome to Madia, your second outreach officer!
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The project team is strengthened with the arrival of Madia, your new local agent.
Present in the field from Monday to Friday, Madia is your privileged contact on a daily basis to answer your questions and inform you about the progress of the work and its potential impacts.
He is also there to present you with the characteristics and different stages of the project, as well as to collect your questions and comments and pass them on to the project owners.
With a background in public administration and international exchanges, he first supported the development of a new bus rapid transit line in Essonne, the Tzen 4, for four years, before joining the team for the extension of the T13 tram in February 2026.
Do not hesitate to come and meet him. In particular, it is providing new local information in stations and at the market, which will be announced on the dedicated Facebook page and WhatsApp channel.
If you wish to obtain information, ask a question or discuss the project, you can contact him directly:
By phone: 06 49 57 43 69
By email: [email protected]