Portrait of Lorenzo Lattarico, from the Yvelines Department

Financing structuring projects (EOLE, Tram 13 Express),

Carrying out the project management of road projects that allow in particular the integration of public transport projects or the feeder to future stations,

Providing expertise to local authorities in the Yvelines area,

Playing a facilitating role between local actors and institutional partners to enable the development of mobility solutions that meet the needs of residents and territorial issues.

The Mobility Department of the Yvelines Department is responsible for carrying out and implementing the departmental mobility strategy through financial monitoring, expertise and project management of mobility projects in the Yvelines area.

My role, in the specific case of T13 Phase 2, for which the Department is a 30% financier, is to carry out financial monitoring on the one hand and to ensure operational coordination with the related departmental projects and our road manager (Seine Yvelines Voirie).

In the coming years, many projects will be carried out at the same time in the centre of Poissy, including the T13 and the EOLE Multimodal Interchange Hub (PEM) financed by the Department, as well as road projects under departmental project management such as the redevelopment of the RD 30 - RD 190 junction (known as Pigozzi) or the extension of the Boulevard de l'Europe.

Therefore, the Department has taken the initiative to organise a coordination of the phasing of the works for all projects combined, to analyse the cumulative impacts of the works on traffic and identify any conflicts. The aim of this mission is to ensure the completion of all the works in the centre of Poissy, while limiting as much as possible the impact on traffic conditions in the area under construction in Poissy, particularly along the Departmental Road 190 (which the Department manages).

In addition, this work allows the municipalities to have an overall view of the impacts on traffic of the various construction sites on the territory of Poissy and thus facilitate the obtaining for the project owners of the traffic orders necessary for the various works. Finally, for Poissy and the nearby municipalities: Carrières-sous-Poissy, Achères, etc., being able to anticipate communication on traffic restrictions is made possible.

How do you carry out the study of these impacts and the adaptation of the routes?

Accompanied by a design office, we bring together all the stakeholders involved in this work around the same table: project owners, project managers, local authorities, road managers. On the basis of the phasing plans for each of the sites, we regularly update a map that represents the occupied work areas month by month. This allows us to identify the affected roads and to ensure the compatibility of all the projects or to alert.

Every two months, we bring together, as part of a coordination meeting, all the project owners of the work perimeter to discuss the points of conflict appearing on our monthly mapping.

Thus, we put in touch the project owners concerned by these alert points so that they can find a solution together to meet the objective of carrying out the work while applying a principle of maintaining and securing road traffic on the perimeter.

What is your professional background?

For 4 and a half years, and directly after the end of my studies in geography and urban planning, I joined the Yvelines Department and more precisely the Mobility Department, in the position of Major Transport and Intermodality Project Manager.

Travel - Yvelines Departmental Council