The Mare aux Bœufs sector is accessible again

Reopening of the Mare aux Bœufs bridge in the forest of Saint-Germain

After almost a year of intensive work, the new Mare aux Bœufs bridge is open in the forest of Saint-Germain. This bridge is intended for pedestrians and cyclists, as well as forest animals (or "large fauna"). Its purpose is to allow everyone to cross safely over the future tracks of the T13 tramway.

Please note: while some hiking trails have been reopened, others will close soon as part of the work to create a large wildlife passage next to the Pont des Volières, which will begin in March 2026. We invite you to consult the map below to find out the routes concerned.