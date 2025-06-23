Public meeting at La Bruyère: discussions on the work on the extension of the T13 Tram

On May 22, 2025, a public information meeting was held at the Club Péguy in Poissy. Organised by Île-de-France Mobilités and SNCF Réseau, this meeting brought together around a hundred inhabitants, in the presence of the Mayor of Poissy, Sandrine Berno Dos Santos, as well as several elected officials and representatives of the project.

To complete the extension of the T13 Tram, several operations are necessary. This public meeting was an opportunity to present them and answer all the questions of the inhabitants.

The preparatory work started in 2025 is continuing with, in particular:

The removal of the rail bridge on Avenue Fernand Lefebvre

on Avenue The filling of quarries

The development of the base camp at the level of the former Grande Ceinture station

at the level of the former Grande Ceinture station The removal of the rail bridge on Avenue de Versailles

on Avenue The reconstructions along the Boulevard Gambetta

along the Boulevard Gambetta Changes to the routes of buses 1 and 5

In addition, several topics were discussed by the inhabitants:

The speed of the tramway in the city and its future stops

of the tramway in the city and its The work techniques used by the project managers

used by the project managers Planned facilities for parking in the city

The detailed minutes of this meeting are now available below and in the media library. We invite you to consult it to learn more about the exchanges and the answers provided during and after this meeting.

Thank you to all those present for their active participation, and stay tuned to follow the next news of the T13 project!