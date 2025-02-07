Public meeting in Saint-Exupéry: discussions on the work on the extension of the T13 Tram

On January 16, 2025, a public information meeting was held at the Saint-Exupéry Club in Poissy. Organised by Île-de-France Mobilités and SNCF Réseau, this meeting brought together around a hundred inhabitants, in the presence of the Mayor of Poissy, Sandrine Berno Dos Santos, as well as several elected officials and representatives of the project.

To complete the extension of the T13 Tram, several operations are necessary. This public meeting was an opportunity to present them and answer all the questions of the inhabitants.

The work began in 2024 and will continue in 2025, including:

- Clearing and felling of trees to free up the necessary rights-of-way

- Diversion of water and telecommunications networks

- Modifications to the railway embankment to integrate the tramway

- Demolition of disused pavilions acquired by Île-de-France Mobilités at the end of Rue Adrienne Bolland

During the meeting, several topics were discussed:

o Blackout wall and noise pollution : a blackout fence will be installed on the railway side, and acoustic studies will be carried out after commissioning.

o Pedestrian safety and traffic : maintenance of existing paths in the forest and adaptation of infrastructure to guarantee safety.

o Night work : necessary to intervene on the railway tracks without disrupting train traffic. Measures will be taken to limit noise pollution.

o Bicycle access and parking : creation of a cycle path connected to the Rouget-de-Lisle ZAC and reflection on parking solutions.

The detailed minutes of this meeting are now available below and in the media library. We invite you to consult it to learn more about the exchanges and the answers provided during and after this meeting.

Thank you to all those present for their active participation, and stay tuned to follow the next news of the T13 project!