Stay tuned to the T13 Tram extension!
Following the progress of the work and the news of the T13 tram extension has never been easier! Discover the different digital tools available to you to keep you informed on a daily basis and not miss anything.
The WhatsApp Channel
Receive important information about the works, the permanence of the local agent, invitations to public meetings and much more directly on your phone.
To subscribe:
- Scan the QR code
- Or go to idf-mobilites.fr/chaîne-T13.
Turn on notifications to stay up to date.
The Facebook page
Find all the news and behind-the-scenes of the project directly in your news feed.
To join us: type "T13 extension - Saint-Germain - Achères" in the Facebook search bar and click on "Follow".
The project website
Access detailed information about the T13 tram extension and subscribe to the news so you don't miss anything.
The local agent
Questions about the project or the works?
Contact your local agent by phone on 06 02 04 86 68 or by email: [email protected]