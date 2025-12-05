Participatory afforestation on the IIe de Devant in Conflans Saint Honorine

This weekend, the island of Devant hosted the first participatory reforestation operation organized in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine. Residents and families from neighbouring municipalities met on Saturday 29 November to contribute, together, to the planting of new plant species.

Thanks to this citizen mobilization, several hundred shrubs have been planted. Beyond the symbolic gesture, this initiative represents a strong action in favor of biodiversity. As part of the ecological compensation measures linked to the extension of the T13 tram, the island of Devant will become an area dedicated to the preservation and development of protected species. The new vegetation will thus provide a habitat conducive to the return and settlement of many animal species.

The T13 tram extension team would like to thank all those present for their energy, enthusiasm and commitment.