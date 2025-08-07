Disappearance of the rail bridge on Avenue de Versailles

From 2 to 6 August, the teams demolished the rail bridge on Avenue de Versailles: a page is turning!

A little bit of history... Did you know that these tracks were once part of the Grande Ceinture Ouest, a railway line put into service in 1883 to connect the stations around Paris? Initially reserved for the transport of goods, it then welcomed passengers... before being gradually abandoned.

Make way for the T13 tram! Today, the former location of the rails is finding a second life with the T13 tram project: a legacy of the past reinvented for the mobility of tomorrow.