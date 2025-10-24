Works info - Allée Rouget de Lisle in Poissy

Preparatory work – From 26 October to 1 November 2025

The teams will intervene at night, from Monday 26 October in the evening to Saturday 1 November in the morning, between 00:20 and 4:35. This work consists of removing the wall located along the railway tracks, facing the Rouget de Lisle alley. The objective of these night-time interventions is to maintain the circulation of RER A and Transilien trains during the day, while continuing the preparation of the T13 tram site. The demolition of the wall as well as the evacuation of rubble by trucks, can generate occasional noise pollution in the district. SNCF Réseau is doing everything possible to limit disruptions as much as possible and thanks you in advance for your understanding.