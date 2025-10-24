Works info - Allée Rouget de Lisle in Poissy
Published on
As part of the preparation for the construction site of the future T13 tram platform, SNCF Réseau is continuing its interventions in the area in order to free up the land and develop the edges of the railway tracks.
Preparatory work – From 26 October to 1 November 2025
The teams will intervene at night, from Monday 26 October in the evening to Saturday 1 November in the morning, between 00:20 and 4:35. This work consists of removing the wall located along the railway tracks, facing the Rouget de Lisle alley. The objective of these night-time interventions is to maintain the circulation of RER A and Transilien trains during the day, while continuing the preparation of the T13 tram site. The demolition of the wall as well as the evacuation of rubble by trucks, can generate occasional noise pollution in the district. SNCF Réseau is doing everything possible to limit disruptions as much as possible and thanks you in advance for your understanding.
Railway Work – November 7 to 10, 2025
At the same time, track renewal and switch work will be carried out from Friday 7 November at 10.30 pm to Monday 10 November at 4 am. These operations, which are essential to the modernisation of the network, can also cause noise and vibration pollution, day and night.
SNCF Réseau and its partners would like to thank local residents for their patience and understanding during this period of work, which is necessary for the progress of the T13 tram project and the modernisation of the railway infrastructure.
