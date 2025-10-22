Works Info - Poissy Centre

As part of the continuation of the development work on the T13 Tram, new preparatory work will be carried out in Poissy from 27 October to 19 November 2025.

These interventions concern several axes of the municipality: Avenue de Versailles, Boulevard Gambetta, Boulevard de l'Europe and Rue Saint-Sébastien.

They mainly consist of the cutting of trees and shrubs located on the right-of-way of the future tramway route, a necessary step for the proper conduct of future infrastructure works.

All operations will be marked and secured in order to maintain traffic conditions and ensure the safety of all users: pedestrians, cyclists and motorists.

Alternating traffic will be set up on Rue Saint-Sébastien for the duration of the interventions.

We are doing everything we can to limit the impact on your neighbourhood and thank you for your understanding.