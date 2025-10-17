Info Works - Preparatory work on Avenue de Conflans in Achères
As part of the tramway extension project to Achères, preparatory work will be carried out at the future terminus, Avenue de Conflans in Achères, as well as along the railway line in the forest.
The work will take place from Monday 20 October to Friday 7 November 2025, only on weekdays, from Monday to Friday, between 8 am and 5 pm.
These operations consist of tree cutting and brush clearing work. They are necessary in order to free up the space for the development of the future tramway tracks and the creation of the new "Achères Ville RER" station.
In order to limit the impact on daily life:
- The site is fully fenced and marked to guarantee the safety of all.
- No impact on road traffic is expected during this period.
- However, temporary noise pollution may be perceived during the cutting and shredding phases of the wood.
- The evacuation trucks will use Avenue de Conflans, with about fifteen round trips planned over the entire duration of the work.