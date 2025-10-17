Info Works - Preparatory work on Avenue de Conflans in Achères

As part of the tramway extension project to Achères, preparatory work will be carried out at the future terminus, Avenue de Conflans in Achères, as well as along the railway line in the forest.

The work will take place from Monday 20 October to Friday 7 November 2025, only on weekdays, from Monday to Friday, between 8 am and 5 pm.

These operations consist of tree cutting and brush clearing work. They are necessary in order to free up the space for the development of the future tramway tracks and the creation of the new "Achères Ville RER" station.