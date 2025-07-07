The new flyover is laid!

The redevelopment work on the bridge of the former great railway belt, also known as the "Saut-de-Mouton", is coming to an end. Located in the forest of Saint-Germain-en-Laye, on the outskirts of the Chêne Feuillu district of Achères, this strategic structure is being redeveloped to allow the T13 tram to span the national rail network, thus improving the fluidity of the transport network.

A construction site that is coming to an end

After removing the bridge over two weekends in May 2025, SNCF Réseau teams continued the work and reached a major milestone on 4 and 6 July: the "lightning" installation of a new bridge.

A successful intervention in one weekend

The new bridge was installed in a weekend by several dozen SNCF Réseau and Egis Rail companions as well as a crane that could lift this new bridge. Now it's time for the finishing work to allow the infrastructure work to be carried out.

An impressive operation that you can find in the image below: