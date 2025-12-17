Focus on the retaining wall on rue Adrienne Bolland

Work continues on rue Adrienne-Bolland with a new key step to ensure the stability of the future developments and prepare for the next phases of the project.

After the installation of a temporary retaining wall, the teams began the construction of the final retaining wall.

This new infrastructure will play a key role in:

to support the railways of the Paris–Le Havre line ,

, To allow the widening of the street by freeing up the space necessary to eventually accommodate the tramway lanes as well as the car traffic lanes.

The final wall will be completed in spring 2026.