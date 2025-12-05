The transformation of the Mare aux Bœufs bridge

For several months, SNCF Réseau teams have been hard at work to bring the Mare aux Bœufs bridge to life, in the heart of the Saint-Germain forest. Mobilized around this project, the technicians have just reached a major milestone with the completion of the two pillars that will support the future structure. The construction of the deck can now begin, marking the entry into a decisive phase of the work.

In the long term, this new structure will play a strategic role in the integration of the future T13 tramway into this sensitive natural area. Designed to reconcile transport development and the preservation of biodiversity, it will offer a safe passage allowing large wildlife to cross the tramway tracks with complete peace of mind.