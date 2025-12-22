3D: virtual tour of the T13 tram extension!

The future T13 tram is unveiled in 3D video

The extension of the T13 tram is underway and will soon transform travel between Saint-Germain-en-Laye (Lisière Pereire), Poissy and Achères. This immersive 3D video of the future track invites you to project yourself into 2028!

Whether the tram passes close to your home, your children's school, your workplace or a facility you frequent, its arrival will improve your mobility from the north to the south of the Yvelines. More fluid, more practical and better connected, the T13 tram will make daily journeys easier.

Thanks to this 3D video, you can discover the future developments, the stations and the redesigned urban environment around the tram today. A concrete way to visualize the changes to come and to imagine your future trips.

Climb aboard the future T13 tram now and discover in pictures this new mode of transport that will shape the Yvelines region.