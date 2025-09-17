Your new online newsletter!

The latest issue of the newsletter dedicated to the extension of the T13 tram is now available. This edition aims to share with you the progress of the different stages of the project, which is currently in the preparatory phase.

Several operations have already been carried out: installation of remote sites for site teams, development of access to work areas, freeing up the necessary rights-of-way and removing old railway bridges. These interventions mark an important step in the gradual transformation of the Poissy sector, which is preparing to host the first infrastructure works in the coming months.