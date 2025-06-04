Start of the work: you are invited to the launch!
You are expected for the evening to launch the work!
On Monday 16 June, don't miss the official launch of the work on the extension of the T13 tram between Saint-Germain-en-Laye, Poissy and Achères!
A unique evening to celebrate the transformation of your neighborhood together.
For the occasion, the Square Jean Moulin in Poissy is transformed into a lively village, with activities and entertainment around new mobility!
See you from 4:30 p.m. for the opening of the event!
You will be able to attend the official speeches of the project's financiers, in the presence of the Mayor of Poissy, and the official launch of the development work on the T13 tram. You will then be able to enjoy a festive village, stands and activities for young and old around the mobility of tomorrow as well as a concert!
No vigilance on traffic in Poissy during this day!
As part of the event to launch the work on the extension of the T13 Tram, a temporary closure of traffic will be set up from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Avenue Fernand Lefebvre, at the level of Square Jean Moulin.
This measure is essential to ensure the smooth running of the event and guarantee the safety of all. Nevertheless, diversion routes will be put in place. Thank you for your understanding and vigilance if you are driving nearby during this day:
- Coming from Saint-Germain-en-Laye, you can take the D190 and turn onto Avenue du Maréchal Foch to reach the city centre of Poissy
- Coming from the city centre of Poissy, the opposite journey will be possible, branching off onto Avenue du Maréchal Foch to join the D190 and go towards Saint-Germain-en-Laye
Diversion of line 1
During this day, the route of bus line 1 is diverted from 10 a.m. until the end of the service.
To take line 1, you have to go to Poissy station. The Boulevard Rose stop on line 5 is maintained for the whole day.