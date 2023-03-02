Tram T13 Saint-Cyr > Saint-Germain-en-Laye: tests have begun

Tests of the T13 tram between Saint-Cyr-l'École and Saint-Germain-en-Laye have begun. The commissioning of this first phase is scheduled for the summer of 2022.

The first so-called "static" tests made it possible to verify the functioning and compliance of the infrastructure necessary for the tram to circulate. This is followed by the "dynamic" tests that began in December 2021 and will continue until spring 2022. This second phase of tests consists of checking the tram's power supply, the braking system, but also the proper integration of the tram at the stations and the proper functioning of the intersections and light signalling.

A first full journey for the T13 tram

The dynamic tests began with the Grande Ceinture Ouest, the new routes of Saint-Germain-en-Laye and then on the new routes of the comma de Saint-Cyr. Trains are now running along the entire route. Their frequency and speed gradually increase; It is therefore necessary to remain cautious around the tracks.

