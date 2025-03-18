The work continues on rue Adrienne Bolland
Published on
On Rue Adrienne Bolland, work along the railway line is being carried out by SNCF Réseau until the summer of 2026. A temporary and then permanent railway track support wall was built there to secure the land and free up space for the creation of the tramway platform.
🌙 Some operations must imperatively take place at night, in order to limit interruptions to rail traffic as much as possible. From Monday 17 March (evening) to Saturday 21 March (morning), the work will take place every night between 11:50 p.m. and 3:50 a.m.
The work schedule
April → July 2025:
> construction of a temporary retaining wall.
July 2025 → January 2026:
> construction of the final retaining wall.
January → July 2026:
> backfilling operations;
> installation of topsoil for planting;
> installation of blackout fencing and railings.
What impacts?
The organisation of the work limits the impact on pedestrian and vehicle traffic as much as possible. A traffic man will be deployed if necessary. Access to your home will be guaranteed for the duration of the work.
See the work info
202503_Info travaux Adrienne Bolland