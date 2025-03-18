The work continues on rue Adrienne Bolland

On Rue Adrienne Bolland, work along the railway line is being carried out by SNCF Réseau until the summer of 2026. A temporary and then permanent railway track support wall was built there to secure the land and free up space for the creation of the tramway platform.

🌙 Some operations must imperatively take place at night, in order to limit interruptions to rail traffic as much as possible. From Monday 17 March (evening) to Saturday 21 March (morning), the work will take place every night between 11:50 p.m. and 3:50 a.m.