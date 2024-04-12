Your new online newsletter

It will allow you to find out more about the extension of the T13 Tram, the planned developments and in particular the environmental approach undertaken. You will find out more about the "Avoid, Reduce, Compensate" approach for example, as well as about the planned environmental compensation.

The final route of the T13 Tram extension is also illustrated to understand in detail how this new means of transport will fit into its environment. Many perspectives will help you to project yourself.

Need to know more about the work involved in this project? This new newsletter will answer all your questions: what types of work? When? Where? Finally, a more comprehensive project schedule will allow you to better discern the project's important future milestones.