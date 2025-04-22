Forest offsets explained in video

As part of the extension of the T13 tram, Île-de-France Mobilités is actively committed to limiting the environmental impact of the project. The second episode behind the scenes of the project shows us the environmental compensation actions.

On this occasion, Laura Lemaire, project manager at Île-de-France Mobilités, and Pierre-Emmanuel Savatte, territorial director at the National Forestry Office (ONF), present the forest compensation measures.

Concrete actions to preserve and enrich forest areas