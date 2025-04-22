Forest offsets explained in video
Published on
Forest offsets explained in video
As part of the extension of the T13 tram, Île-de-France Mobilités is actively committed to limiting the environmental impact of the project. The second episode behind the scenes of the project shows us the environmental compensation actions.
On this occasion, Laura Lemaire, project manager at Île-de-France Mobilités, and Pierre-Emmanuel Savatte, territorial director at the National Forestry Office (ONF), present the forest compensation measures.
Concrete actions to preserve and enrich forest areas
- The application of the ERC method (avoid, reduce, compensate): a rigorous approach aimed at avoiding impacts on natural environments, reducing them when they are unavoidable or compensating for them when they could not be avoided or reduced.
- The creation and financing of new afforestation, to compensate for the areas impacted by the work, such as on the Ile d'en Haut in Conflans Sainte-Honorine or on the former Grande Ceinture de Poissy.
- Carrying out silvicultural work : these interventions make it possible to maintain the trees in order to promote their growth.
- The planting of saplings, in support of natural regeneration, to ensure the sustainability and diversity of forests in the future.