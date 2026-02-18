Video - Participatory afforestation with kindergarten students

The extension of the T13 tram continues to be revealed through a series of videos dedicated to its backstage. This 6th episode highlights an action that is both educational and environmental, organized with the youngest: a reforestation action.

Last December, a school trip was organized with a class of the Charles Péguy school in Poissy. For one afternoon, the students left their classrooms to take part in a reforestation operation on the island of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine.

Thechildren planted a hundred shrubs and discovered a place of compensation where Île-de-France Mobilités has developed various biodiversity areas: dry hedges, meadows, hibernacula, planting of new species, etc. Guided by a landscape gardener, they contributed, at their own level, to the creation of one of the project's environmental compensation zones.

This new episode invites you to relive this outing and discover what goes on behind the scenes, between learning, commitment and children's smiles.