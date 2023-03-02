Vote on the preliminary project by the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités on 11 October

An important step for the extension of the T13 tram

The preliminary project for the T13 tram extension Saint-Germain-en-Laye > Achères was validated by the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités on 11 October. This vote marks the design studies, which consisted of detailing the infrastructure to be built, specifying the location of the underground networks to be diverted and assessing the environmental issues related to the insertion of the T13 tram. The project studies will now be able to begin. They will be used to draft the calls for tenders that will be launched to the construction companies.