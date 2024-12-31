Your new online newsletter!
The latest issue of the T13 extension newsletter has just been published. This edition aims to keep you informed of upcoming work and to help you anticipate possible disruptions zone by zone. One of the major announcements in this issue is the issuance of the environmental authorisation at the end of November 2024, marking the official launch of the preparatory work. This work is necessary to prepare the ground before the construction of the future tramway line. Current and future operations are presented to you on a map.
The letter also announces the arrival of your local agent, Romain, who plays a key role in facilitating communication between local residents, businesses, shopkeepers, local authorities and project owners. This direct contact will help to answer questions, resolve concerns and strengthen coordination throughout the duration of the work. The new issue also addresses the environmental compensation measures put in place as part of the project to meet the challenges related to the preservation of protected species and land clearing.
Newsletter n°19
