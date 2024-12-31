Your new online newsletter!

The latest issue of the T13 extension newsletter has just been published. This edition aims to keep you informed of upcoming work and to help you anticipate possible disruptions zone by zone. One of the major announcements in this issue is the issuance of the environmental authorisation at the end of November 2024, marking the official launch of the preparatory work. This work is necessary to prepare the ground before the construction of the future tramway line. Current and future operations are presented to you on a map.