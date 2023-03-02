The stations and the tram

You can take the extension of the T13 Tram:

In Saint-Germain-en-Laye: Lisière-Pereire* . It is from this station, which has already been created, that the T13 tram will be extended to Achères;

. It is from this station, which has already been created, that the T13 tram will be extended to Achères; In Poissy: Poissy Gambetta*, Poissy RER* and Poissy ZAC* ;

; In Achères: Achères-Ville RER*, the terminus of the T13 tram.

The names of the stations are provisional

An identity specific to the extension of the T13 tram between Saint-Germain-en-Laye and Achères

Clean and dynamic lines, grey and black in combination with light wood and transparent glass: the stations, like the trains, will bear the identity of the T13 Tram extension. This common design will help you find your way around, while promoting the harmonious integration of the stations into their environment.

To wait, you will have benches, pedestals and grab bars at your disposal as well as shelters. Lighting will be provided by poles and luminaires recessed in the furniture. To ensure your safety, CCTV cameras will cover the entire platform.

All the useful services in the resort

Everything will be provided in the stations to facilitate your procedures and your travels: