The stations and the tram
Five stations between Saint-Germain-en-Laye and Achères
You can take the extension of the T13 Tram:
- In Saint-Germain-en-Laye: Lisière-Pereire*. It is from this station, which has already been created, that the T13 tram will be extended to Achères;
- In Poissy: Poissy Gambetta*, Poissy RER* and Poissy ZAC* ;
- In Achères: Achères-Ville RER*, the terminus of the T13 tram.
The names of the stations are provisional
An identity specific to the extension of the T13 tram between Saint-Germain-en-Laye and Achères
Clean and dynamic lines, grey and black in combination with light wood and transparent glass: the stations, like the trains, will bear the identity of the T13 Tram extension. This common design will help you find your way around, while promoting the harmonious integration of the stations into their environment.
To wait, you will have benches, pedestals and grab bars at your disposal as well as shelters. Lighting will be provided by poles and luminaires recessed in the furniture. To ensure your safety, CCTV cameras will cover the entire platform.
All the useful services in the resort
Everything will be provided in the stations to facilitate your procedures and your travels:
- sale of transport tickets;
- next-generation validation kiosks;
- real-time passenger information;
- bicycle shelters;
- plan of the district.
Resorts accessible to all
The stations of the T13 Tram extension between Saint-Germain-en-Laye and Achères will be adapted to each of you:
- The surroundings and platforms will be fully accessible for people with disabilities. A tactile podotactile strip is also installed for blind or visually impaired people.
- All passenger information is accessible to you both through a visual display and an audio broadcast.
Rolling stock
The circulation of the extension of the T13 tram to Achères will not cause overloading in the trams: additional trains will be put into service for this extension, in addition to those dedicated to the section between Saint-Cyr-l'École and Saint-Germain-en-Laye.
High-capacity and safe trains
- Up to 24 trains will run on the entire T13 tram line.
- Each train will be able to accommodate 250 passengers, 88 of whom will be seated.
- The comfortable trains will be fully adapted for people with disabilities.
- For your safety, each train will be equipped with an on-board video surveillance system.
A high-performance and ecological tram-train
As on the section from Saint-Cyr-l'École to Saint-Germain-en-Laye, the trains of the extension of the T13 Tram will have a specificity: to be able to run like a train on the tracks of the Grande Ceinture Ouest and like a tramway on the new urban tracks. This combination is called "tram-train".
- The tram-train combines the speed of the train in the forest, which reduces your travel times, with the local tram service, which offers an optimal quality of integration and service in an urban environment.
- The extension of the T13 Tram, thanks to its power supply, is an ecological mode of transport.
Housing, shops and public facilities better served
A reliable mode of transport, a regular frequency of passage
100% of stations accessible
Paths laid out parallel to the tramway tracks